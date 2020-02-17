Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

