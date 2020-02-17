Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.