Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TAP opened at $55.25 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.