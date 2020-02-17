Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

LON MGNS opened at GBX 1,908 ($25.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,737.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,391.82. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,920 ($25.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $867.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.