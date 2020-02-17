Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.48 ($12.18).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €11.10 ($12.91) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.24.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.