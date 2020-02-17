Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The firm has a market cap of $754.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$987,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,651,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,145,514.74.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

