Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.