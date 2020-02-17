MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Update

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 14,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days. Currently, 35.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

