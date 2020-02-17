Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CFO Buys $20,125.00 in Stock

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CFO David A. Henry acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $20,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Myomo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Get Myomo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.