NanoXplore Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million.

Shares of GRA opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.00.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

