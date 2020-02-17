National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$21.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Finning International has a one year low of C$21.17 and a one year high of C$26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

