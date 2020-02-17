National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$174.00 to C$178.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.88.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A opened at C$148.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$131.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.