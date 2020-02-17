National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TELUS stock opened at C$53.73 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

