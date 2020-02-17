National Bank Financial Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$4.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

