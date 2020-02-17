National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yellow Pages Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yellow Pages in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on Y. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$11.98 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $336.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

