National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target (up from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.08 ($12.93).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 982.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 905.59. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,036.80 ($13.64).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.