National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

