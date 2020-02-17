National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

