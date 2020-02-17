NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

