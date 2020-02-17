New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

