Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) General Counsel Buys $19,620.00 in Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) General Counsel Aaron G. Carlson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $19,620.00.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

