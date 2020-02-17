Nord/LB Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €50.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.78 ($54.39).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis stock opened at €51.32 ($59.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.68. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.