Nord/LB Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.61 ($7.69) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.41. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

