Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.72.

NPI stock opened at C$31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

