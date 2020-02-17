NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

