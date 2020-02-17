NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

