OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

OGE opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

