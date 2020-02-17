OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCFT stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.