Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Onespan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Onespan by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

