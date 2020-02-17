OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSUR stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

