Osisko gold royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$13.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.45. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

