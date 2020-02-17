Osisko gold royalties (OR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

