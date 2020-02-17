Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

