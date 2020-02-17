Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) EVP Sells $19,333.44 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $19,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BTU opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.77. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 870,167 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

