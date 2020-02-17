Pegasystems Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $98.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $540,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.