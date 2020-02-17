PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

