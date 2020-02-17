People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $16.25 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.