Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Shares of PRCP opened at $5.16 on Friday. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Perceptron during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

