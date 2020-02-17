Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PERI. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

PERI stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.