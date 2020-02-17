PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

PFSweb stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

