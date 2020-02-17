Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 886,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,395,000 after purchasing an additional 399,883 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 70,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

