Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.25 Price Target for Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Pi Financial set a C$0.25 price target on Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JAG stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.