Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

NMRK stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

