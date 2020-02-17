PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

POL stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

POL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

