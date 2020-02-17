Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

