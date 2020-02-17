Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.59.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

