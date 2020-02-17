ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PRA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.