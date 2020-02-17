Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $157.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $59,258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

