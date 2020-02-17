Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Falcon Minerals Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

