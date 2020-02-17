Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised by Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JACK. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.31 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $550,941.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

